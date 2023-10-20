Market cap of Polished.com Inc [POL] reaches 5.68M – now what?

Polished.com Inc [AMEX: POL] loss -18.67% or -0.02 points to close at $0.05 with a heavy trading volume of 6931949 shares. The company report on October 19, 2023 at 1:45 PM that Polished.com Announces Reverse Stock Split.

Polished.com Inc. (the “Company” or “Polished”) (NYSE American: POL) today announced that the Board of Directors and stockholders of the Company approved a 1-for-50 reverse stock split (the “Reverse Stock Split”) of its outstanding shares of common stock (the “Common Stock”) that will become effective at 12:01 a.m. ET on October 20, 2023. The Company’s Common Stock will continue to trade on the NYSE American under the existing symbol “POL.”.

The Reverse Stock Split was approved by the Company’s stockholders at the Special Meeting of Stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) on October 19, 2023. As a result of the Reverse Stock Split, every 50 shares of Common Stock issued and outstanding will be automatically combined into one share of Common Stock. The Reverse Stock Split will proportionately reduce the number of outstanding shares of Common Stock from approximately 105.5 million shares to approximately 2.1 million shares and the ownership percentage of each stockholder will remain unchanged other than as a result of fractional shares. The Company will pay cash for fractional shares.

It opened the trading session at $0.07, the shares rose to $0.07 and dropped to $0.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for POL points out that the company has recorded -87.87% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 16.67% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.12M shares, POL reached to a volume of 6931949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Polished.com Inc [POL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for POL shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on POL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Trading performance analysis for POL stock

Polished.com Inc [POL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.87. With this latest performance, POL shares dropped by -45.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.63 for Polished.com Inc [POL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1059, while it was recorded at 0.0648 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4295 for the last 200 days.

Polished.com Inc [POL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Polished.com Inc [POL] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.29 and a Gross Margin at +13.82. Polished.com Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.12.

Return on Total Capital for POL is now 16.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Polished.com Inc [POL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.10. Additionally, POL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.86.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 27.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.76.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Polished.com Inc [POL]

