Market cap of Olaplex Holdings Inc [OLPX] reaches 1.03B – now what?

Olaplex Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: OLPX] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 8:00 AM that OLAPLEX Announces Leadership Transition.

Amanda Baldwin.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

Amanda Baldwin, Seasoned Beauty Executive, to Serve as Chief Executive Officer, Effective by Early 2024.

A sum of 2591125 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.27M shares. Olaplex Holdings Inc shares reached a high of $1.64 and dropped to a low of $1.54 until finishing in the latest session at $1.57.

The one-year OLPX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 58.24. The average equity rating for OLPX stock is currently 3.38, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Olaplex Holdings Inc [OLPX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLPX shares is $3.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLPX stock is a recommendation set at 3.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Olaplex Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Olaplex Holdings Inc is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for OLPX in the course of the last twelve months was 5.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.22.

OLPX Stock Performance Analysis:

Olaplex Holdings Inc [OLPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.30. With this latest performance, OLPX shares dropped by -24.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.50 for Olaplex Holdings Inc [OLPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2523, while it was recorded at 1.6120 for the last single week of trading, and 3.8344 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Olaplex Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Olaplex Holdings Inc [OLPX] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.74 and a Gross Margin at +67.91. Olaplex Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.66.

Return on Total Capital for OLPX is now 26.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Olaplex Holdings Inc [OLPX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.87. Additionally, OLPX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Olaplex Holdings Inc [OLPX] managed to generate an average of $1,402,713 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Olaplex Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.22 and a Current Ratio set at 9.32.

Olaplex Holdings Inc [OLPX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of OLPX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in OLPX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in OLPX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.