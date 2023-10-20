Market cap of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MUFG] reaches 98.96B – now what?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR [NYSE: MUFG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.36% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.32%. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 12:45 PM that MUFG further expands Growth & Middle Market Tech Banking team.

Jordan Gauthier, Ross Fleck, and David Schlager join the bank as relationship managers.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE: MUFG) announced today the hiring of three seasoned relationship professionals within its Growth & Middle Market Technology team, aimed at bolstering the bank’s continued expansion into the pre-IPO growth and middle-market public companies space in the Innovation Ecosystem.

Over the last 12 months, MUFG stock rose by 80.09%. The one-year Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.75. The average equity rating for MUFG stock is currently 1.75, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $98.96 billion, with 12.02 billion shares outstanding and 12.02 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, MUFG stock reached a trading volume of 3848005 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MUFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MUFG shares is $8.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MUFG stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79.

MUFG Stock Performance Analysis:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MUFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.32. With this latest performance, MUFG shares dropped by -5.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.14 for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MUFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.23, while it was recorded at 8.26 for the last single week of trading, and 7.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MUFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.69. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.89.

Return on Total Capital for MUFG is now 0.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MUFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 513.59. Additionally, MUFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 209.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MUFG] managed to generate an average of $8,782,870 per employee.Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.76.

MUFG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MUFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR go to 7.50%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MUFG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MUFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MUFG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MUFG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.