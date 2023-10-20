Market cap of Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] reaches 1.58B – now what?

Cushman & Wakefield plc [NYSE: CWK] price plunged by -3.74 percent to reach at -$0.27. The company report on October 11, 2023 at 11:58 AM that PARQ AT CAMINO DEBUTS A SOCIAL LIVING OASIS IN NORTH LAS VEGAS.

Luxury Apartment Community Features Socially Inclusive Atmosphere Designed for Gathering.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

Parq at Camino, a 417-unit, 13-building luxury apartment community officially debuted its social living oasis in North Las Vegas. Designed to be socially inclusive and primed for entertainment and gatherings, Parq at Camino is Las Vegas’ unmistakably unique and undeniably timeless luxury living.

A sum of 3844564 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.52M shares. Cushman & Wakefield plc shares reached a high of $7.36 and dropped to a low of $6.92 until finishing in the latest session at $6.95.

The one-year CWK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.95. The average equity rating for CWK stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CWK shares is $12.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CWK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Cushman & Wakefield plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cushman & Wakefield plc is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for CWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for CWK in the course of the last twelve months was 96.85.

CWK Stock Performance Analysis:

Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.31. With this latest performance, CWK shares dropped by -13.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.23 for Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.27, while it was recorded at 7.32 for the last single week of trading, and 9.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cushman & Wakefield plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.41 and a Gross Margin at +17.86. Cushman & Wakefield plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.94.

Return on Total Capital for CWK is now 10.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 222.94. Additionally, CWK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 213.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] managed to generate an average of $3,777 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.28.

CWK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CWK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cushman & Wakefield plc go to 10.00%.

Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CWK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CWK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CWK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.