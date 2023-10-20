Market cap of Aptiv PLC [APTV] reaches 25.52B – now what?

Aptiv PLC [NYSE: APTV] price plunged by -1.91 percent to reach at -$1.76. The company report on October 17, 2023 at 5:00 AM that Life Science Outsourcing, Inc. Welcomes Neil A. Goldman as Chief Financial Officer.

A sum of 2811779 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.67M shares. Aptiv PLC shares reached a high of $93.41 and dropped to a low of $89.835 until finishing in the latest session at $90.25.

The one-year APTV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.08. The average equity rating for APTV stock is currently 1.75, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aptiv PLC [APTV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APTV shares is $129.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APTV stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Aptiv PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aptiv PLC is set at 2.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for APTV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for APTV in the course of the last twelve months was 25.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.24.

APTV Stock Performance Analysis:

Aptiv PLC [APTV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.96. With this latest performance, APTV shares dropped by -11.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.26 for Aptiv PLC [APTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.49, while it was recorded at 94.09 for the last single week of trading, and 103.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aptiv PLC Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aptiv PLC [APTV] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.67 and a Gross Margin at +20.58. Aptiv PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.40.

Return on Total Capital for APTV is now 9.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aptiv PLC [APTV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.02. Additionally, APTV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aptiv PLC [APTV] managed to generate an average of $3,713 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Aptiv PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.24 and a Current Ratio set at 1.76.

APTV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APTV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aptiv PLC go to 33.10%.

Aptiv PLC [APTV] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of APTV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in APTV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in APTV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.