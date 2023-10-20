Market Analysts see Travere Therapeutics Inc [TVTX] falling to $8. Time to buy?

Travere Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: TVTX] traded at a high on 10/19/23, posting a 3.52 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.05. The company report on October 13, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Travere Therapeutics to Present Abstracts at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2023.

Two late-breaking high-impact oral presentations of the Phase 3 PROTECT Study of FILSPARI® (sparsentan) in IgAN and Phase 3 DUPLEX Study of sparsentan in FSGS.

11 total abstracts accepted for presentation highlight Travere’s leadership and commitment in the field of rare kidney disease.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1577397 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Travere Therapeutics Inc stands at 6.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.55%.

The market cap for TVTX stock reached $528.82 million, with 75.01 million shares outstanding and 71.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, TVTX reached a trading volume of 1577397 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Travere Therapeutics Inc [TVTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TVTX shares is $16.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TVTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Travere Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Travere Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for TVTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.55.

How has TVTX stock performed recently?

Travere Therapeutics Inc [TVTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.44. With this latest performance, TVTX shares dropped by -45.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TVTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.12 for Travere Therapeutics Inc [TVTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.35, while it was recorded at 7.09 for the last single week of trading, and 17.10 for the last 200 days.

Travere Therapeutics Inc [TVTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Travere Therapeutics Inc [TVTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -118.65 and a Gross Margin at +80.82. Travere Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -131.35.

Return on Total Capital for TVTX is now -49.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -161.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Travere Therapeutics Inc [TVTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 950.94. Additionally, TVTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 940.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 89.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Travere Therapeutics Inc [TVTX] managed to generate an average of -$602,775 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Travere Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.86 and a Current Ratio set at 3.99.

Insider trade positions for Travere Therapeutics Inc [TVTX]

