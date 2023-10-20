Market Analysts see Restaurant Brands International Inc [QSR] gaining to $75. Time to buy?

Restaurant Brands International Inc [NYSE: QSR] surged by $1.67 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $66.25 during the day while it closed the day at $65.98. The company report on September 15, 2023 at 5:30 PM that Restaurant Brands International Inc. to Participate in Scotiabank Back to School Conference.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR) (TSX: QSP) (“RBI”) announced today that Patrick Doyle, Executive Chairman, and Josh Kobza, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at Scotiabank Back to School Conference on September 20th,2023 at 10:00 am Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast will be available on the company’s investor relations website (http://rbi.com/investors) and will be available for 30 days following the event.

Restaurant Brands International Inc stock has also gained 4.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, QSR stock has declined by -15.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.43% and gained 2.03% year-on date.

The market cap for QSR stock reached $20.54 billion, with 307.14 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, QSR reached a trading volume of 2461456 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Restaurant Brands International Inc [QSR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QSR shares is $81.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QSR stock is a recommendation set at 1.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Restaurant Brands International Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Oct-20-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Restaurant Brands International Inc is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for QSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for QSR in the course of the last twelve months was 18.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

QSR stock trade performance evaluation

Restaurant Brands International Inc [QSR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.91. With this latest performance, QSR shares dropped by -4.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.26 for Restaurant Brands International Inc [QSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.34, while it was recorded at 64.12 for the last single week of trading, and 69.36 for the last 200 days.

Restaurant Brands International Inc [QSR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Restaurant Brands International Inc [QSR] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.19 and a Gross Margin at +55.99. Restaurant Brands International Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.50.

Return on Total Capital for QSR is now 10.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 42.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Restaurant Brands International Inc [QSR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 577.87. Additionally, QSR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 567.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Restaurant Brands International Inc [QSR] managed to generate an average of $205,042 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Restaurant Brands International Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.09.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Restaurant Brands International Inc [QSR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QSR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Restaurant Brands International Inc go to 8.60%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc [QSR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of QSR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in QSR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in QSR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.