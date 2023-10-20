Market Analysts see Ovintiv Inc [OVV] gaining to $44. Time to buy?

Ovintiv Inc [NYSE: OVV] traded at a low on 10/19/23, posting a -0.80 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $50.87. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 12:30 PM that Ovintiv to Host its Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast on November 8, 2023.

DENVER, Oct. 10, 2023 Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today announced plans to hold its third quarter 2023 results conference call at 10:00 a.m. MT, on Wednesday November 8, 2023. The Company plans to release its financial and operating results after market close, Tuesday November 7, 2023. In addition to the release, supplemental slides and financial statements will be available on the Company’s website, located at www.ovintiv.com.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/3nQ9Md7 to receive an instant automated call back.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2724623 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ovintiv Inc stands at 2.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.98%.

The market cap for OVV stock reached $13.93 billion, with 245.70 million shares outstanding and 224.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.99M shares, OVV reached a trading volume of 2724623 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OVV shares is $55.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OVV stock is a recommendation set at 1.96. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Ovintiv Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ovintiv Inc is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for OVV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for OVV in the course of the last twelve months was 9.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.45.

Ovintiv Inc [OVV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.84. With this latest performance, OVV shares gained by 10.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OVV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.37 for Ovintiv Inc [OVV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.53, while it was recorded at 50.76 for the last single week of trading, and 42.27 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ovintiv Inc [OVV] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.19 and a Gross Margin at +4.37. Ovintiv Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.27.

Return on Total Capital for OVV is now -1.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ovintiv Inc [OVV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 208.81. Additionally, OVV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 191.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ovintiv Inc [OVV] managed to generate an average of -$3,182,150 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Ovintiv Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.45 and a Current Ratio set at 0.45.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OVV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ovintiv Inc go to 13.10%.

There are 1,000 institutional holders of OVV stocks.