Market Analysts see Nano Dimension Ltd ADR [NNDM] falling to $8. Time to buy?

Nano Dimension Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: NNDM] gained 10.08% or 0.25 points to close at $2.73 with a heavy trading volume of 5776401 shares. The company report on October 19, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Nano Dimension Receives Israeli Court Approval for Its $200 Million Repurchase Plan.

The Repurchase Plan Enables Nano to Buy Back its Shares at Compelling Valuation Levels and Drive Shareholder Value.

It opened the trading session at $2.59, the shares rose to $2.83 and dropped to $2.59, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NNDM points out that the company has recorded 12.81% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -32.52% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, NNDM reached to a volume of 5776401 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nano Dimension Ltd ADR [NNDM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NNDM shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NNDM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nano Dimension Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano Dimension Ltd ADR is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.92.

Trading performance analysis for NNDM stock

Nano Dimension Ltd ADR [NNDM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.09. With this latest performance, NNDM shares dropped by -0.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.68 for Nano Dimension Ltd ADR [NNDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.75, while it was recorded at 2.61 for the last single week of trading, and 2.69 for the last 200 days.

Nano Dimension Ltd ADR [NNDM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nano Dimension Ltd ADR [NNDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -300.24 and a Gross Margin at +20.51. Nano Dimension Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -521.22.

Return on Total Capital for NNDM is now -10.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nano Dimension Ltd ADR [NNDM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.50. Additionally, NNDM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nano Dimension Ltd ADR [NNDM] managed to generate an average of -$409,644 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Nano Dimension Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 33.22 and a Current Ratio set at 33.88.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Nano Dimension Ltd ADR [NNDM]

The top three institutional holders of NNDM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NNDM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NNDM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.