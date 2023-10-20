Market Analysts see Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [BCLI] gaining to $12. Time to buy?

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ: BCLI] gained 6.92% on the last trading session, reaching $0.20 price per share at the time. The company report on October 18, 2023 at 6:00 AM that BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to Meet with US FDA to Discuss Development Plan for NurOwn as a Treatment of ALS.

– Path forward for ALS is a registrational Phase 3b U.S. clinical trial -.

– Biologics License Application to be withdrawn without prejudice -.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. represents 36.69 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.84 million with the latest information. BCLI stock price has been found in the range of $0.1773 to $0.2108.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, BCLI reached a trading volume of 4351841 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCLI shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCLI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2021.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [BCLI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.38. With this latest performance, BCLI shares dropped by -80.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 19.17 for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [BCLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9825, while it was recorded at 0.1827 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9382 for the last 200 days.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.16 and a Current Ratio set at 0.16.

The top three institutional holders of BCLI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BCLI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BCLI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.