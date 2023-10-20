LifeStance Health Group Inc [LFST] is 11.94% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

LifeStance Health Group Inc [NASDAQ: LFST] loss -8.90% on the last trading session, reaching $5.53 price per share at the time. The company report on October 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM that LifeStance to Host Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call on November 8, 2023.

LifeStance will host a live earnings conference call to discuss third quarter results on November 8, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern time). To participate in the call, please dial 1-800-715-9871, domestically, or 1-646-307-1963, internationally, and use conference ID 3827662, or ask to be joined into the LifeStance call.

LifeStance Health Group Inc represents 375.96 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.09 billion with the latest information. LFST stock price has been found in the range of $5.42 to $6.035.

If compared to the average trading volume of 719.76K shares, LFST reached a trading volume of 3398311 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LifeStance Health Group Inc [LFST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LFST shares is $9.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LFST stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for LifeStance Health Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LifeStance Health Group Inc is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for LFST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

Trading performance analysis for LFST stock

LifeStance Health Group Inc [LFST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.94. With this latest performance, LFST shares dropped by -22.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LFST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.29 for LifeStance Health Group Inc [LFST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.13, while it was recorded at 6.05 for the last single week of trading, and 7.27 for the last 200 days.

LifeStance Health Group Inc [LFST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LifeStance Health Group Inc [LFST] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.98 and a Gross Margin at +19.52. LifeStance Health Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.08.

Return on Total Capital for LFST is now -11.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LifeStance Health Group Inc [LFST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.53. Additionally, LFST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LifeStance Health Group Inc [LFST] managed to generate an average of -$27,531 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.LifeStance Health Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.32 and a Current Ratio set at 1.32.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at LifeStance Health Group Inc [LFST]

