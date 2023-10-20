Jefferies slashes price target on Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF] – find out why.

Wolfspeed Inc [NYSE: WOLF] closed the trading session at $34.00 on 10/19/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $33.66, while the highest price level was $35.09. The company report on October 11, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Wolfspeed, Inc. Announces Date of Fiscal First Quarter Earnings Call for October 30th, 2023.

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF), the global leader in silicon carbide technology, will conduct a conference call and audio webcast to discuss its fiscal first quarter 2024 results on Monday, October 30th, 2023, at 5:00 pm Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the earnings conference call along with the earnings release will be available on Wolfspeed’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.wolfspeed.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -50.75 percent and weekly performance of 2.16 percent. The stock has been moved at -41.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -46.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.90M shares, WOLF reached to a volume of 3849376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOLF shares is $111.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Wolfspeed Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wolfspeed Inc is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.59.

WOLF stock trade performance evaluation

Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.16. With this latest performance, WOLF shares dropped by -14.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.32 for Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.60, while it was recorded at 34.23 for the last single week of trading, and 56.98 for the last 200 days.

Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.21 and a Gross Margin at +29.14. Wolfspeed Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.78.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.28.

Wolfspeed Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.22 and a Current Ratio set at 5.74.

Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of WOLF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WOLF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WOLF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.