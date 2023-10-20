Jefferies slashes price target on Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] – find out why.

Nektar Therapeutics [NASDAQ: NKTR] closed the trading session at $0.54 on 10/19/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.5102, while the highest price level was $0.5686. The company report on October 13, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Nektar Presents New Responder Data for Rezpegaldesleukin, a First-in-Class Selective Regulatory T-cell Therapy, in Late-Breaking News Oral Presentation at 2023 EADV Congress.

– Dose-Dependent Efficacy Reported Across All Endpoints for REZPEG Demonstrating a Rapid Onset of Action and Continuing Benefit for 36 Weeks After 12-Week Treatment Period –.

– New Data Presented Show Encouraging Proportion of Patient-Reported Responder Outcomes for DLQI and POEM Endpoints –.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -76.11 percent and weekly performance of 3.39 percent. The stock has been moved at -37.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -23.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.03 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.75M shares, NKTR reached to a volume of 3323423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKTR shares is $2.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Nektar Therapeutics shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nektar Therapeutics is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.15.

NKTR stock trade performance evaluation

Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.39. With this latest performance, NKTR shares dropped by -23.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.75 for Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6374, while it was recorded at 0.5420 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0744 for the last 200 days.

Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -260.97 and a Gross Margin at +68.35. Nektar Therapeutics’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -399.98.

Return on Total Capital for NKTR is now -30.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.36. Additionally, NKTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] managed to generate an average of -$1,704,620 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Nektar Therapeutics’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.29 and a Current Ratio set at 8.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nektar Therapeutics go to -7.30%.

Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NKTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NKTR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NKTR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.