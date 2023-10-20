Inmode Ltd [INMD] Stock trading around $19.86 per share: What’s Next?

Inmode Ltd [NASDAQ: INMD] traded at a low on 10/19/23, posting a -4.24 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $19.86. The company report on October 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM that InMode Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against BTL Industries, Inc. (d/b/a BTL Aesthetics).

InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, announced that it filed a patent infringement complaint in the United States District Court for the Central District of California alleging that BTL Industries’ UltraFemme 360 and EmFemme 360 non-invasive, radio-frequency based feminine rejuvenation products infringe U.S. Patent No. 8,961,511.

“As a pioneer in devices for women’s health and wellness, InMode has committed significant research and development resources to the development of minimally invasive RF technologies,” InMode’s Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Michael Kreindel, commented. “In addition, InMode has acquired cutting edge technology to complement its own developments. Those efforts and investments have led to an ever-expanding intellectual property portfolio, a fundamental component of the Management Team’s strategic plan to grow shareholder value. When other companies use our technology without permission, we will take swift action to vigorously protect our valuable IP.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2689783 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Inmode Ltd stands at 6.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.37%.

The market cap for INMD stock reached $1.65 billion, with 82.54 million shares outstanding and 76.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, INMD reached a trading volume of 2689783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Inmode Ltd [INMD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INMD shares is $46.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Inmode Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inmode Ltd is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for INMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for INMD in the course of the last twelve months was 9.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 11.21.

How has INMD stock performed recently?

Inmode Ltd [INMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.34. With this latest performance, INMD shares dropped by -39.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 18.97 for Inmode Ltd [INMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.41, while it was recorded at 20.78 for the last single week of trading, and 35.41 for the last 200 days.

Inmode Ltd [INMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inmode Ltd [INMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.55 and a Gross Margin at +83.82. Inmode Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.56.

Return on Total Capital for INMD is now 40.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inmode Ltd [INMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.89. Additionally, INMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inmode Ltd [INMD] managed to generate an average of $336,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Inmode Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.21 and a Current Ratio set at 11.84.

Earnings analysis for Inmode Ltd [INMD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inmode Ltd go to 13.80%.

Insider trade positions for Inmode Ltd [INMD]

