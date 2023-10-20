Infobird Co Ltd [IFBD] fell -96.27% so far this year. What now?

Infobird Co Ltd [NASDAQ: IFBD] slipped around -0.01 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.11 at the close of the session, down -5.08%. The company report on September 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM that Infobird Co., Ltd Announces Receipt of Delinquency Notification Letter from Nasdaq.

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) (“Infobird” or the “Company”), a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered, or artificial intelligence enabled, customer engagement solutions, today announced that it received a delinquency notification letter (the “Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on September 12, 2023 indicating that the Company is not currently in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq’s Listing Rules for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, as the closing bid price for the Company’s ordinary shares listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market was below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days. Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share, and Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that a failure to meet the minimum bid price requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. The Notice provides that the Company has a period of 180 calendar days from the date of the Notice, or until March 11, 2024, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s securities. Pursuant to the Notice, the Company has until March 11, 2024 to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, during which time the Company’s ordinary shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market. If at any time before March 11, 2024, the bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares closes at or above $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide written confirmation of compliance to the Company. In the event that the Company does not regain compliance by March 11, 2024, the Company may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance or may face delisting.

Infobird Co Ltd stock is now -96.27% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IFBD Stock saw the intraday high of $0.175 and lowest of $0.111 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.50, which means current price is +11.22% above from all time high which was touched on 02/21/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.97M shares, IFBD reached a trading volume of 30672071 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Infobird Co Ltd [IFBD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IFBD shares is $62.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IFBD stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infobird Co Ltd is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for IFBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

How has IFBD stock performed recently?

Infobird Co Ltd [IFBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.92. With this latest performance, IFBD shares dropped by -19.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IFBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.12 for Infobird Co Ltd [IFBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2059, while it was recorded at 0.1145 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0550 for the last 200 days.

Infobird Co Ltd [IFBD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infobird Co Ltd [IFBD] shares currently have an operating margin of -213.48 and a Gross Margin at +35.93. Infobird Co Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -277.29.

Return on Total Capital for IFBD is now -76.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -139.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -141.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Infobird Co Ltd [IFBD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.96. Additionally, IFBD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Infobird Co Ltd [IFBD] managed to generate an average of -$71,341 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Infobird Co Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.32 and a Current Ratio set at 1.32.

Insider trade positions for Infobird Co Ltd [IFBD]

The top three institutional holders of IFBD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in IFBD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in IFBD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.