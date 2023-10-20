Honeywell International Inc [HON] Is Currently -0.65 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Honeywell International Inc [NASDAQ: HON] slipped around -1.2 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $182.27 at the close of the session, down -0.65%. The company report on October 16, 2023 at 9:00 AM that HONEYWELL, HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP’S SUPERNAL TO DEVELOP GROUND CONTROL STATION FOR UNCREWED AIRCRAFT TESTING.

Honeywell technology will help bring beyond-visual-line-of-sight operations to Supernal’s fleet of aircraft.

Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) and Hyundai Motor Group’s Supernal have announced a breakthrough collaboration to develop a ground control station designed to enable pilotless Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) operations. This strategic collaboration will empower Supernal’s flight test program, allowing remote pilots to safely monitor and command aircraft while also accessing real-time aircraft data.

Honeywell International Inc stock is now -14.95% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HON Stock saw the intraday high of $185.857 and lowest of $181.86 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 220.96, which means current price is +1.75% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, HON reached a trading volume of 2565522 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Honeywell International Inc [HON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HON shares is $204.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HON stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Honeywell International Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Honeywell International Inc is set at 3.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for HON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for HON in the course of the last twelve months was 28.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.07.

How has HON stock performed recently?

Honeywell International Inc [HON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.91. With this latest performance, HON shares dropped by -6.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.11 for Honeywell International Inc [HON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 187.28, while it was recorded at 184.37 for the last single week of trading, and 195.89 for the last 200 days.

Honeywell International Inc [HON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Honeywell International Inc [HON] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.40 and a Gross Margin at +38.40. Honeywell International Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.01.

Return on Total Capital for HON is now 18.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Honeywell International Inc [HON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.00. Additionally, HON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Honeywell International Inc [HON] managed to generate an average of $51,196 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Honeywell International Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.07 and a Current Ratio set at 1.41.

Earnings analysis for Honeywell International Inc [HON]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Honeywell International Inc go to 7.78%.

Insider trade positions for Honeywell International Inc [HON]

The top three institutional holders of HON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HON stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HON stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.