Home Bancshares Inc [HOMB] stock Downgrade by Keefe Bruyette analyst, price target now $28

Home Bancshares Inc [NYSE: HOMB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.07% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.52%. The company report on October 19, 2023 at 8:15 AM that HOMB on Track for $400 Million Year.

Over the last 12 months, HOMB stock dropped by -18.53%. The one-year Home Bancshares Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.68. The average equity rating for HOMB stock is currently 1.86, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.16 billion, with 203.43 million shares outstanding and 187.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 945.46K shares, HOMB stock reached a trading volume of 2639696 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Home Bancshares Inc [HOMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOMB shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOMB stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Home Bancshares Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Home Bancshares Inc is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOMB in the course of the last twelve months was 9.04.

HOMB Stock Performance Analysis:

Home Bancshares Inc [HOMB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.52. With this latest performance, HOMB shares dropped by -4.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.47 for Home Bancshares Inc [HOMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.76, while it was recorded at 21.15 for the last single week of trading, and 22.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Home Bancshares Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Home Bancshares Inc [HOMB] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.15. Home Bancshares Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.96.

Return on Total Capital for HOMB is now 10.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Home Bancshares Inc [HOMB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.94. Additionally, HOMB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Home Bancshares Inc [HOMB] managed to generate an average of $110,044 per employee.Home Bancshares Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.14.

HOMB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Home Bancshares Inc go to 5.00%.

Home Bancshares Inc [HOMB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HOMB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HOMB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HOMB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.