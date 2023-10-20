Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] is -5.06% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE: HIG] traded at a low on 10/19/23, posting a -1.33 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $71.99. The company report on October 19, 2023 at 4:14 PM that The Hartford Names Stephen Deane Chief Claims Officer.

Mary Nasenbenny, current chief claims officer, to retire at year’s end.

The Hartford has appointed Stephen Deane chief claims officer effective Nov. 6. Deane will report directly to John Kinney, head of Claims and Operations, and will be a member of The Hartford’s executive leadership team. He succeeds Mary Nasenbenny, who will retire at the end of 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2750050 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stands at 1.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.62%.

The market cap for HIG stock reached $22.02 billion, with 315.11 million shares outstanding and 304.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, HIG reached a trading volume of 2750050 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIG shares is $85.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIG in the course of the last twelve months was 6.82.

How has HIG stock performed recently?

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.59. With this latest performance, HIG shares dropped by -2.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.79 for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.96, while it was recorded at 72.26 for the last single week of trading, and 72.26 for the last 200 days.

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.11. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.12.

Return on Total Capital for HIG is now 7.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.96. Additionally, HIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] managed to generate an average of $96,543 per employee.Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings analysis for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. go to 13.00%.

Insider trade positions for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]

