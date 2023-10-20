For Ventas Inc [VTR], Analyst sees a rise to $47. What next?

Ventas Inc [NYSE: VTR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.10% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.20%. The company report on October 18, 2023 at 5:24 PM that Ventas Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Date and Conference Call.

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas” or the “Company”) will issue its third quarter 2023 earnings release after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, November 2, 2023. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held on Friday, November 3, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).

The dial-in number for the conference call is (888) 330-3576 (or +1 (646) 960-0672 for international callers), and the participant passcode is 7655497. A live webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of www.ventasreit.com.

Over the last 12 months, VTR stock rose by 9.76%. The one-year Ventas Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.87. The average equity rating for VTR stock is currently 2.05, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.83 billion, with 402.38 million shares outstanding and 400.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, VTR stock reached a trading volume of 3436149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ventas Inc [VTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTR shares is $61.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Ventas Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ventas Inc is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTR in the course of the last twelve months was 18.76.

VTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Ventas Inc [VTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.20. With this latest performance, VTR shares dropped by -4.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.87 for Ventas Inc [VTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.58, while it was recorded at 43.13 for the last single week of trading, and 45.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ventas Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ventas Inc [VTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.92 and a Gross Margin at +18.32. Ventas Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.15.

Return on Total Capital for VTR is now 2.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ventas Inc [VTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.90. Additionally, VTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 114.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ventas Inc [VTR] managed to generate an average of -$105,204 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.

Ventas Inc [VTR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VTR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VTR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.