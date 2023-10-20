For Physicians Realty Trust [DOC], Analyst sees a rise to $15.50. What next?

Physicians Realty Trust [NYSE: DOC] price plunged by -2.00 percent to reach at -$0.23. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Physicians Realty Trust Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Date for the Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s Board of Trustees has authorized, and the Company has declared, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share and unit for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. “We are proud to declare and pay our 41st consecutive quarterly dividend. This quarter, we celebrated a momentous milestone as we celebrated the 10th anniversary of our IPO on the New York Stock Exchange on July 19, 2013. Through strategic investments in outpatient medical facilities and disciplined financial management, we believe the Company has solidified its position as a trusted partner for investors seeking stable, long-term returns. We look forward to sharing more about our third quarter 2023 results in our earnings release and related conference call, scheduled for November 3, 2023,” said John T. Thomas, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

The dividend will be payable on October 17, 2023, to common shareholders and unit holders of record on October 3, 2023.

A sum of 2754765 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.66M shares. Physicians Realty Trust shares reached a high of $11.52 and dropped to a low of $11.25 until finishing in the latest session at $11.28.

The one-year DOC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.24. The average equity rating for DOC stock is currently 2.56, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOC shares is $15.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Physicians Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Physicians Realty Trust is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOC in the course of the last twelve months was 11.68.

DOC Stock Performance Analysis:

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.67. With this latest performance, DOC shares dropped by -12.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.15 for Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.82, while it was recorded at 11.56 for the last single week of trading, and 14.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Physicians Realty Trust Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.87 and a Gross Margin at +31.50. Physicians Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.82.

Return on Total Capital for DOC is now 2.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.86. Additionally, DOC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] managed to generate an average of $1,033,327 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

DOC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Physicians Realty Trust go to -10.10%.

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DOC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DOC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DOC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.