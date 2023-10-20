For CISO Global Inc [CISO], Analyst sees a rise to $5. What next?

CISO Global Inc [NASDAQ: CISO] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.14 during the day while it closed the day at $0.13. The company report on October 11, 2023 at 8:00 AM that CISO Global Listed on PCI Marketplace as Qualified Security Assessor.

Global cybersecurity provider working with clients to ready them for transition to upcoming PCI 4.0 standard.

CISO Global Inc stock has also loss -5.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CISO stock has declined by -37.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -39.89% and lost -94.99% year-on date.

The market cap for CISO stock reached $22.75 million, with 146.40 million shares outstanding and 87.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, CISO reached a trading volume of 3383812 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CISO Global Inc [CISO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CISO shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CISO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for CISO Global Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CISO Global Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CISO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

CISO stock trade performance evaluation

CISO Global Inc [CISO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.33. With this latest performance, CISO shares dropped by -20.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CISO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.60 for CISO Global Inc [CISO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1521, while it was recorded at 0.1233 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4587 for the last 200 days.

CISO Global Inc [CISO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CISO Global Inc [CISO] shares currently have an operating margin of -71.19 and a Gross Margin at +5.85. CISO Global Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -72.56.

Return on Total Capital for CISO is now -53.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CISO Global Inc [CISO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.40. Additionally, CISO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CISO Global Inc [CISO] managed to generate an average of -$75,223 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.CISO Global Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.57 and a Current Ratio set at 0.57.

CISO Global Inc [CISO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CISO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CISO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CISO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.