Exane BNP Paribas slashes price target on Revance Therapeutics Inc [RVNC] – find out why.

Revance Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: RVNC] closed the trading session at $8.70 on 10/19/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.67, while the highest price level was $9.33. The company report on September 19, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Revance Provides Corporate Update at Investor Day.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC) announced that the company is hosting its Investor Day today, September 19, 2023, from 9:30 am ET to 12:00 pm ET.

The Investor Day will include management presentations on Revance’s vision and strategy, Revance Aesthetics overview and launch progress, DAXXIFY® KOL panel, Revance Therapeutics commercial launch plans, future growth opportunities, and financial review and outlook. The presentations will be followed by a Q&A session.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -52.87 percent and weekly performance of 3.57 percent. The stock has been moved at -73.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -33.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -62.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, RVNC reached to a volume of 2707095 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Revance Therapeutics Inc [RVNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVNC shares is $36.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVNC stock is a recommendation set at 1.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Revance Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revance Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.64.

RVNC stock trade performance evaluation

Revance Therapeutics Inc [RVNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.57. With this latest performance, RVNC shares dropped by -33.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.34 for Revance Therapeutics Inc [RVNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.54, while it was recorded at 8.88 for the last single week of trading, and 25.97 for the last 200 days.

Revance Therapeutics Inc [RVNC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Revance Therapeutics Inc [RVNC] shares currently have an operating margin of -205.31 and a Gross Margin at +35.58. Revance Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -268.87.

Return on Total Capital for RVNC is now -66.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -879.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Revance Therapeutics Inc [RVNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3,321.17. Additionally, RVNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 97.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3,282.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 95.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Revance Therapeutics Inc [RVNC] managed to generate an average of -$667,457 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Revance Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.65 and a Current Ratio set at 5.12.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Revance Therapeutics Inc [RVNC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RVNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Revance Therapeutics Inc go to 11.60%.

Revance Therapeutics Inc [RVNC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RVNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RVNC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RVNC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.