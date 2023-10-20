Enovis Corp [ENOV] fell -16.18% so far this year. What now?

Enovis Corp [NYSE: ENOV] traded at a low on 10/19/23, posting a -7.49 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $44.86. The company report on October 19, 2023 at 6:58 AM that Enovis Corporation Releases Preliminary Information About Its Performance for the Third Quarter 2023.

Revenues for the three months ended September 29, 2023 are expected to be between $414 and $418 million, compared to approximately $383 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, representing an increase of approximately 8 to 9%.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3773563 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Enovis Corp stands at 3.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.80%.

The market cap for ENOV stock reached $2.45 billion, with 54.23 million shares outstanding and 49.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 358.05K shares, ENOV reached a trading volume of 3773563 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Enovis Corp [ENOV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENOV shares is $69.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENOV stock is a recommendation set at 1.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Enovis Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enovis Corp is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

How has ENOV stock performed recently?

Enovis Corp [ENOV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.33. With this latest performance, ENOV shares dropped by -15.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.37 for Enovis Corp [ENOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.08, while it was recorded at 47.84 for the last single week of trading, and 57.14 for the last 200 days.

Enovis Corp [ENOV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enovis Corp [ENOV] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.71 and a Gross Margin at +47.17. Enovis Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.54.

Return on Total Capital for ENOV is now -0.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enovis Corp [ENOV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.71. Additionally, ENOV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enovis Corp [ENOV] managed to generate an average of -$5,841 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Enovis Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.23 and a Current Ratio set at 2.51.

Earnings analysis for Enovis Corp [ENOV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enovis Corp go to 9.99%.

Insider trade positions for Enovis Corp [ENOV]

The top three institutional holders of ENOV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ENOV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ENOV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.