Costar Group, Inc. [CSGP] is -4.32% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Costar Group, Inc. [NASDAQ: CSGP] loss -4.79% on the last trading session, reaching $73.94 price per share at the time. The company report on October 19, 2023 at 2:20 AM that CoStar Group Offers to Acquire Leading UK Residential Property Portal OnTheMarket.

Backed by Costar Group’s fortress balance sheet, the acquisition seeks to create number one UK property portal by combining the strengths of leading commercial property site, CoStar, with OnTheMarket’s large network of agents, and Homes.com, a leading U.S. residential portal.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading global provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics, announced a proposal today to acquire OnTheMarket, the third most visited residential property portal in the United Kingdom, for £1.10 per share in cash or approximately £100 million.

Costar Group, Inc. represents 408.34 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $30.19 billion with the latest information. CSGP stock price has been found in the range of $73.78 to $78.52.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, CSGP reached a trading volume of 2731530 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Costar Group, Inc. [CSGP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSGP shares is $98.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSGP stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Costar Group, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Costar Group, Inc. is set at 2.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSGP in the course of the last twelve months was 61.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 12.30.

Trading performance analysis for CSGP stock

Costar Group, Inc. [CSGP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.78. With this latest performance, CSGP shares dropped by -8.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.58 for Costar Group, Inc. [CSGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.86, while it was recorded at 78.66 for the last single week of trading, and 78.05 for the last 200 days.

Costar Group, Inc. [CSGP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Costar Group, Inc. [CSGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.66 and a Gross Margin at +77.66. Costar Group, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.93.

Return on Total Capital for CSGP is now 6.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Costar Group, Inc. [CSGP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.03. Additionally, CSGP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Costar Group, Inc. [CSGP] managed to generate an average of $65,355 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Costar Group, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.30 and a Current Ratio set at 12.30.

Costar Group, Inc. [CSGP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Costar Group, Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Costar Group, Inc. [CSGP]

