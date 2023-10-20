Comerica, Inc. [CMA] stock Downgrade by Raymond James analyst, price target now $53

Comerica, Inc. [NYSE: CMA] traded at a low on 10/19/23, posting a -1.28 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $41.49. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 6:03 PM that Comerica and FHLB Dallas Celebrate Opening of Affordable Apartments Helped by $750K in Funding.

Houston Mayor and Housing Advocates Celebrate Opening of New Hope Housing Savoy.

Local politicians, including Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, turned out to celebrate today’s grand opening of New Hope Housing (NHH) Savoy, a multimillion-dollar, 120-unit supportive housing project. It was built with the assistance of a $750,000 Affordable Housing Program (AHP) subsidy provided by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) through one of its members, Comerica Bank.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3002164 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Comerica, Inc. stands at 3.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.20%.

The market cap for CMA stock reached $5.47 billion, with 130.97 million shares outstanding and 130.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, CMA reached a trading volume of 3002164 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Comerica, Inc. [CMA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMA shares is $57.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMA stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Comerica, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comerica, Inc. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMA in the course of the last twelve months was 4.55.

How has CMA stock performed recently?

Comerica, Inc. [CMA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.50. With this latest performance, CMA shares dropped by -0.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.72 for Comerica, Inc. [CMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.30, while it was recorded at 41.81 for the last single week of trading, and 49.87 for the last 200 days.

Comerica, Inc. [CMA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comerica, Inc. [CMA] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.12. Comerica, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.53.

Return on Total Capital for CMA is now 13.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Comerica, Inc. [CMA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.18. Additionally, CMA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Comerica, Inc. [CMA] managed to generate an average of $149,693 per employee.Comerica, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.26.

Earnings analysis for Comerica, Inc. [CMA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comerica, Inc. go to -10.70%.

Insider trade positions for Comerica, Inc. [CMA]

