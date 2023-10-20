Citigroup lifts Axalta Coating Systems Ltd [AXTA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd [NYSE: AXTA] loss -2.09% on the last trading session, reaching $25.76 price per share at the time. The company report on October 5, 2023 at 12:15 PM that Axalta Schedules Third-Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

In addition, the company will host a conference call at 8 a.m. ET on November 1. Chris Villavarayan, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Carl Anderson, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will review the company’s financial performance for the period. A live webcast of the conference call will be available here. A replay of the webcast will be posted shortly after the call and will remain accessible through November 1, 2024.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd represents 221.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.71 billion with the latest information. AXTA stock price has been found in the range of $25.64 to $26.53.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, AXTA reached a trading volume of 2825136 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Axalta Coating Systems Ltd [AXTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXTA shares is $34.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXTA stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXTA in the course of the last twelve months was 24.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.45.

Trading performance analysis for AXTA stock

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd [AXTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.45. With this latest performance, AXTA shares dropped by -4.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.58 for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd [AXTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.33, while it was recorded at 26.64 for the last single week of trading, and 29.53 for the last 200 days.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd [AXTA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd [AXTA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.24 and a Gross Margin at +26.57. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.92.

Return on Total Capital for AXTA is now 8.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd [AXTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 258.76. Additionally, AXTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 254.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd [AXTA] managed to generate an average of $15,967 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Axalta Coating Systems Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.45 and a Current Ratio set at 2.02.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd [AXTA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd go to 13.65%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Axalta Coating Systems Ltd [AXTA]

