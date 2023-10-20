Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] Revenue clocked in at $8.94 million, down -58.18% YTD: What’s Next?

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ: CENN] price plunged by -10.02 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on September 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Cenntro Electric Group Limited Announces Proposed Re-domiciliation to the United States.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) (“Cenntro” or “the Company”), a leading EV technology company with advanced, market-validated electric commercial vehicles, is pleased to announce its intention to re-domicile from Australia to the United States of America (“U.S.”) by way of scheme of arrangement undertaken in accordance with the requirements of the Australian Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (“Scheme”).

To implement the re-domiciliation, Cenntro has entered into a scheme implementation agreement dated September 8, 2023 (“Scheme Implementation Agreement”) with Cenntro Inc. (“HoldCo”), a new U.S. company incorporated in accordance with the laws of Nevada for the purpose of effecting its re-domiciliation to the U.S. Pursuant to the terms of the Scheme which HoldCo will acquire all of the ordinary shares in Cenntro (“Cenntro Shares”) and eligible holders of Cenntro Shares (“Cenntro Shareholders”) will receive one share of common stock of HoldCo (“HoldCo Shares”) in exchange for each Cenntro Share held by that Cenntro Shareholder at the record date for the Scheme and transferred to HoldCo under the Scheme.

A sum of 3479470 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.66M shares. Cenntro Electric Group Limited shares reached a high of $0.208 and dropped to a low of $0.1831 until finishing in the latest session at $0.18.

Guru’s Opinion on Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenntro Electric Group Limited is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

CENN Stock Performance Analysis:

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.55. With this latest performance, CENN shares dropped by -31.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.39 for Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2575, while it was recorded at 0.2052 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3911 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cenntro Electric Group Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] shares currently have an operating margin of -583.90 and a Gross Margin at -5.75. Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1231.16.

Return on Total Capital for CENN is now -20.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.35. Additionally, CENN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] managed to generate an average of -$394,582 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.68 and a Current Ratio set at 4.66.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CENN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CENN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CENN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.