Canada Goose Holdings Inc [GOOS] moved down -4.40: Why It’s Important

Canada Goose Holdings Inc [NYSE: GOOS] closed the trading session at $12.16 on 10/19/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.48, while the highest price level was $12.36. The company report on October 18, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Canada Goose to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on November 1, 2023.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE, TSX: GOOS), a global performance luxury and lifestyle brand, plans to announce results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended October 1, 2023, before markets open on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter results at 8:30am ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The webcast can be accessed at http://investor.canadagoose.com. The conference call can be accessed by using the following link: Canada Goose Q2 2024 Earnings Call. After registering, an email will be sent including dial-in details and a unique conference call pin required to join the live call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -31.72 percent and weekly performance of -7.95 percent. The stock has been moved at -34.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.99 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -30.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 834.63K shares, GOOS reached to a volume of 3929529 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Canada Goose Holdings Inc [GOOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOOS shares is $19.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Canada Goose Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on Oct-20-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canada Goose Holdings Inc is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOOS in the course of the last twelve months was 25.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.56.

GOOS stock trade performance evaluation

Canada Goose Holdings Inc [GOOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.95. With this latest performance, GOOS shares dropped by -18.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.31 for Canada Goose Holdings Inc [GOOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.88, while it was recorded at 12.80 for the last single week of trading, and 17.70 for the last 200 days.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc [GOOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canada Goose Holdings Inc [GOOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.07 and a Gross Margin at +59.07. Canada Goose Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.95.

Return on Total Capital for GOOS is now 14.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canada Goose Holdings Inc [GOOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 160.60. Additionally, GOOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 138.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canada Goose Holdings Inc [GOOS] managed to generate an average of $11,543 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Canada Goose Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.56 and a Current Ratio set at 2.15.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Canada Goose Holdings Inc [GOOS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canada Goose Holdings Inc go to 20.70%.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc [GOOS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GOOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%.