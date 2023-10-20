Canaccord Genuity lifts Crescent Point Energy Corp [CPG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Crescent Point Energy Corp [NYSE: CPG] surged by $0.09 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $8.485 during the day while it closed the day at $8.43. The company report on September 11, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Crescent Point Provides Preliminary 2024 Budget and Updated Five-Year Outlook.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (“Crescent Point” or the “Company”) (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) is pleased to provide its preliminary 2024 budget and an updated five-year outlook.

Crescent Point Energy Corp stock has also gained 6.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CPG stock has inclined by 9.12% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 14.28% and gained 18.67% year-on date.

The market cap for CPG stock reached $4.52 billion, with 550.89 million shares outstanding and 533.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.09M shares, CPG reached a trading volume of 3311166 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Crescent Point Energy Corp [CPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPG shares is $10.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPG stock is a recommendation set at 1.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Crescent Point Energy Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crescent Point Energy Corp is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPG in the course of the last twelve months was 6.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.71.

CPG stock trade performance evaluation

Crescent Point Energy Corp [CPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.98. With this latest performance, CPG shares gained by 4.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.92 for Crescent Point Energy Corp [CPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.18, while it was recorded at 8.27 for the last single week of trading, and 7.35 for the last 200 days.

Crescent Point Energy Corp [CPG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crescent Point Energy Corp [CPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.85 and a Gross Margin at +51.75. Crescent Point Energy Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.15.

Return on Total Capital for CPG is now 25.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crescent Point Energy Corp [CPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.11. Additionally, CPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crescent Point Energy Corp [CPG] managed to generate an average of $1,931,510 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Crescent Point Energy Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 0.71.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Crescent Point Energy Corp [CPG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crescent Point Energy Corp go to -1.00%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp [CPG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CPG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CPG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.