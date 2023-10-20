ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc [ARR] moved down -5.93: Why It’s Important

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc [NYSE: ARR] closed the trading session at $15.54 on 10/19/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.465, while the highest price level was $16.53. The company report on October 2, 2023 at 6:15 AM that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Confirms Q4 2023 Common Share and Series C Preferred Share Dividends.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -44.80 percent and weekly performance of -18.51 percent. The stock has been moved at -39.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -35.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -38.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, ARR reached to a volume of 3178535 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc [ARR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARR shares is $30.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc is set at 0.73 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARR in the course of the last twelve months was 2.92.

ARR stock trade performance evaluation

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc [ARR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.51. With this latest performance, ARR shares dropped by -35.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 14.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 17.68 for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc [ARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.35, while it was recorded at 17.13 for the last single week of trading, and 25.57 for the last 200 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc [ARR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ARR is now -1.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc [ARR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 581.02. Additionally, ARR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc [ARR] managed to generate an average of -$10,949,048 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is -44.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of -0.12.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc [ARR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc go to -11.36%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc [ARR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ARR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ARR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ARR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.