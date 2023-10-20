American Tower Corp. [AMT] fell -24.75% so far this year. What now?

American Tower Corp. [NYSE: AMT] traded at a low on 10/19/23, posting a -2.06 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $159.43. The company report on October 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM that Seceon Consolidates Security Stacks and Reduces Risk with AI/ML-Powered Cybersecurity Platform Leveraging CoreSite’s Colocation Solutions.

— Data Center Provider’s Scalable Space and Power Supports Cybersecurity Company’s Growth and Intense Compute to Deliver Critical Protections –.

CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) (“American Tower”), today announced Seceon, the pioneer of the first cybersecurity, artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML)-powered platform, is leveraging reliable, secure colocation at CoreSite’s Boston data center campus (BO1). Seceon empowers managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs) and enterprises to consolidate security stacks and reduce cyber threat attacks while greatly improving their ability to detect and block threats and breaches at scale.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2671411 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of American Tower Corp. stands at 2.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.64%.

The market cap for AMT stock reached $74.32 billion, with 465.62 million shares outstanding and 463.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, AMT reached a trading volume of 2671411 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Tower Corp. [AMT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMT shares is $231.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMT stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for American Tower Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Tower Corp. is set at 4.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMT in the course of the last twelve months was 31.01.

How has AMT stock performed recently?

American Tower Corp. [AMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.93. With this latest performance, AMT shares dropped by -10.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.32 for American Tower Corp. [AMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 172.82, while it was recorded at 165.05 for the last single week of trading, and 193.47 for the last 200 days.

American Tower Corp. [AMT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Tower Corp. [AMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.01 and a Gross Margin at +38.21. American Tower Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.49.

Return on Total Capital for AMT is now 5.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Tower Corp. [AMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 844.36. Additionally, AMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 749.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Tower Corp. [AMT] managed to generate an average of $276,295 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

Earnings analysis for American Tower Corp. [AMT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Tower Corp. go to 7.43%.

Insider trade positions for American Tower Corp. [AMT]

