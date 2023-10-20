Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI] stock Upgrade by Tigress Financial analyst, price target now $27

Albertsons Companies Inc [NYSE: ACI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.93% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.72%. The company report on October 17, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Albertsons Companies, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) (the “Company”) today reported results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended September 9, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, ACI stock rose by 11.26%. The one-year Albertsons Companies Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.66. The average equity rating for ACI stock is currently 2.53, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.87 billion, with 569.67 million shares outstanding and 330.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.51M shares, ACI stock reached a trading volume of 2976274 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACI shares is $24.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACI stock is a recommendation set at 2.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tigress Financial have made an estimate for Albertsons Companies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albertsons Companies Inc is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACI in the course of the last twelve months was 34.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.17.

ACI Stock Performance Analysis:

Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.72. With this latest performance, ACI shares dropped by -4.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.81 for Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.67, while it was recorded at 22.48 for the last single week of trading, and 21.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Albertsons Companies Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.94 and a Gross Margin at +25.89. Albertsons Companies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.95.

Return on Total Capital for ACI is now 13.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 65.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 931.69. Additionally, ACI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 823.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI] managed to generate an average of $5,219 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 124.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.61.Albertsons Companies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.17 and a Current Ratio set at 0.81.

ACI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albertsons Companies Inc go to 8.00%.

Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ACI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ACI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ACI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.