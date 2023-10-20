Adobe Inc [ADBE] is 65.14% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Adobe Inc [NASDAQ: ADBE] loss -0.38% on the last trading session, reaching $555.74 price per share at the time. The company report on October 11, 2023 at 9:47 AM that Adobe Sneaks Object-Aware Editing Engine and Major New Generative AI Innovations for Photo, Video, Audio and 3D.

Adobe previews Project Stardust, a revolutionary generative AI-powered object-aware editing engine that lets you magically move or remove objects simply by clicking on them.

Adobe MAX Sneaks showcase 11 early-stage innovations, including new generative AI capabilities across photo, video and audio use cases, plus exciting 3D, design and fashion applications.

Adobe Inc represents 462.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $253.03 billion with the latest information. ADBE stock price has been found in the range of $553.47 to $567.10.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, ADBE reached a trading volume of 2793294 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Adobe Inc [ADBE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADBE shares is $601.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADBE stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Adobe Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adobe Inc is set at 14.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADBE in the course of the last twelve months was 33.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.25.

Trading performance analysis for ADBE stock

Adobe Inc [ADBE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.70. With this latest performance, ADBE shares gained by 3.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 89.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.27 for Adobe Inc [ADBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 532.82, while it was recorded at 554.64 for the last single week of trading, and 436.31 for the last 200 days.

Adobe Inc [ADBE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adobe Inc [ADBE] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.98 and a Gross Margin at +86.61. Adobe Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.29.

Return on Total Capital for ADBE is now 31.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adobe Inc [ADBE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.97. Additionally, ADBE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adobe Inc [ADBE] managed to generate an average of $162,659 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Adobe Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.25 and a Current Ratio set at 1.25.

Adobe Inc [ADBE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADBE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adobe Inc go to 14.67%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Adobe Inc [ADBE]

The top three institutional holders of ADBE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ADBE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ADBE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.