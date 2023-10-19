Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC] Is Currently 0.43 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Yum China Holdings Inc [NYSE: YUMC] jumped around 0.23 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $53.13 at the close of the session, up 0.43%. The company report on October 18, 2023 at 4:30 AM that Yum China Announces Disclosure under Hong Kong Stock Exchange Rules in Relation to a Possible Quarterly Dividend.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987, “Yum China” or the “Company”) today announced, in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “HKEX”) which require advance notice of board meetings at which a dividend is expected to be declared, that its board of directors (the “Board”) will consider the declaration and payment of a quarterly dividend (the “Dividend”). If the Board decides to proceed, the declaration will be adopted by Board resolution on or around November 1, 2023 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time) and will be promptly disclosed by the Company.

Yum China Holdings Inc stock is now -2.78% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. YUMC Stock saw the intraday high of $53.15 and lowest of $52.08 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 64.70, which means current price is +3.97% above from all time high which was touched on 04/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, YUMC reached a trading volume of 2866388 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YUMC shares is $51.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YUMC stock is a recommendation set at 1.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Yum China Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yum China Holdings Inc is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for YUMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for YUMC in the course of the last twelve months was 21.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.53.

How has YUMC stock performed recently?

Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.40. With this latest performance, YUMC shares dropped by -6.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YUMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.93 for Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.35, while it was recorded at 53.35 for the last single week of trading, and 58.53 for the last 200 days.

Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.71 and a Gross Margin at +13.90. Yum China Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.62.

Return on Total Capital for YUMC is now 8.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.96. Additionally, YUMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC] managed to generate an average of $1,105 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 59.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Yum China Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.53 and a Current Ratio set at 1.71.

Earnings analysis for Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YUMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yum China Holdings Inc go to 36.04%.

Insider trade positions for Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC]

The top three institutional holders of YUMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in YUMC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in YUMC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.