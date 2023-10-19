why UBS Group AG [UBS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $27.66

UBS Group AG [NYSE: UBS] slipped around -0.68 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $24.39 at the close of the session, down -2.71%. The company report on October 18, 2023 at 10:11 AM that Mandy Ho Joins UBS Private Wealth Management in Bellevue, WA.

UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that Mandy Ho has joined the firm in Bellevue, WA. She joins The Matthews Group at UBS, a 19-person, highly experienced team with a practice based on serving clients with dedication and excellence, as a Relationship Manager. In her new role, Mandy will work closely with ultra-high net worth clients in managing their investments and providing strategic planning advice.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Mandy to UBS,” said Todd Locicero, Market Executive, UBS Private Wealth Management. “Her industry experience and long-standing dedication to clients will be a great addition to our business, and we look forward to having her help us continue to expand our client offering throughout the Bellevue and Seattle area.”.

UBS Group AG stock is now 32.33% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UBS Stock saw the intraday high of $24.79 and lowest of $24.32 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 26.97, which means current price is +35.58% above from all time high which was touched on 08/31/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, UBS reached a trading volume of 3945960 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UBS Group AG [UBS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBS shares is $27.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBS stock is a recommendation set at 2.35. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for UBS Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UBS Group AG is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBS in the course of the last twelve months was 10.06.

How has UBS stock performed recently?

UBS Group AG [UBS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.33. With this latest performance, UBS shares dropped by -6.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.45 for UBS Group AG [UBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.78, while it was recorded at 24.70 for the last single week of trading, and 21.65 for the last 200 days.

UBS Group AG [UBS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UBS Group AG [UBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.90. UBS Group AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.19.

Return on Total Capital for UBS is now 3.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UBS Group AG [UBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 367.60. Additionally, UBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 308.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UBS Group AG [UBS] managed to generate an average of $100,365 per employee.UBS Group AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 3.39.

Earnings analysis for UBS Group AG [UBS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS Group AG go to 10.12%.

Insider trade positions for UBS Group AG [UBS]

The top three institutional holders of UBS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in UBS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in UBS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.