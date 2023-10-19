why SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.00

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [NASDAQ: ICU] gained 70.05% on the last trading session, reaching $0.77 price per share at the time. The company report on October 18, 2023 at 8:30 AM that FDA Grants SeaStar Medical’s Selective Cytopheretic Device Breakthrough Device Designation for Hepatorenal Syndrome.

“Hepatorenal syndrome is characterized by an abrupt deterioration of kidney function, driven by a hyperinflammatory process in people with advanced liver cirrhosis, and is associated with an unacceptably high mortality,” said Kevin Chung, MD, Chief Medical Officer of SeaStar Medical. “Based on our observations to date, the SCD may play a critical role in allowing the kidneys to recover such that these patients might become candidates for a life-saving liver transplant.”.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp represents 12.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.00 million with the latest information. ICU stock price has been found in the range of $0.54 to $0.8571.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.23M shares, ICU reached a trading volume of 168632452 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICU shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICU stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.22. With this latest performance, ICU shares gained by 267.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.28 for SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3247, while it was recorded at 0.5637 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5755 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for ICU is now -19.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.58. Additionally, ICU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1,484.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 185.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU] managed to generate an average of -$2,557,000 per employee.SeaStar Medical Holding Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.17 and a Current Ratio set at 0.17.

