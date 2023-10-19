why CN Energy Group Inc [CNEY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.20

CN Energy Group Inc [NASDAQ: CNEY] closed the trading session at $0.10 on 10/18/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.0925, while the highest price level was $0.104. The company report on September 7, 2023 at 8:30 AM that CN Energy Group Secures Activated Carbon Order for $1.64 Million.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY), a high-tech enterprise specializing in cogeneration of high-quality wood-activated carbon and clean energy, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hangzhou Fulaisen Science and Technology Co., Ltd. closed on an order for activated carbon totaling RMB 12 million, equivalent to approximately US $1.64 million. Hangzhou Forasen Technology Co., Ltd. was recognized as the preferred supplier.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The activated carbon in the order has been independently researched and developed by CN Energy’s corporate team and offers enhanced absorption capacity, electrical conductivity, and renewability. The Company believes this collaboration will encourage CNEY’s corporate partners to further upgrade their technological capabilities which is expected to result in improved profitability and increase.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -87.27 percent and weekly performance of -8.50 percent. The stock has been moved at -53.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -45.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, CNEY reached to a volume of 2832318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CN Energy Group Inc [CNEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNEY shares is $1.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNEY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CN Energy Group Inc is set at 0.01 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 204.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

CNEY stock trade performance evaluation

CN Energy Group Inc [CNEY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.50. With this latest performance, CNEY shares dropped by -14.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.12 for CN Energy Group Inc [CNEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1415, while it was recorded at 0.1061 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2921 for the last 200 days.

CN Energy Group Inc [CNEY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CN Energy Group Inc [CNEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.94 and a Gross Margin at +13.18. CN Energy Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.53.

Return on Total Capital for CNEY is now 1.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CN Energy Group Inc [CNEY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.54. Additionally, CNEY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CN Energy Group Inc [CNEY] managed to generate an average of $8,102 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.CN Energy Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 3.24.

CN Energy Group Inc [CNEY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CNEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CNEY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CNEY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.