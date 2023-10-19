Wedbush lifts Carmax Inc [KMX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Carmax Inc [NYSE: KMX] loss -5.27% or -3.61 points to close at $64.86 with a heavy trading volume of 3584121 shares. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 9:06 AM that CarMax Celebrates 30-Year Anniversary by Ringing the NYSE Closing Bell October 10.

Founding Associates and Senior Leadership Will Take to the Podium.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

It opened the trading session at $67.63, the shares rose to $67.715 and dropped to $64.83, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KMX points out that the company has recorded -4.79% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -24.49% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, KMX reached to a volume of 3584121 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Carmax Inc [KMX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMX shares is $78.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.37. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Carmax Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carmax Inc is set at 2.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMX in the course of the last twelve months was 32.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.67.

Trading performance analysis for KMX stock

Carmax Inc [KMX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.14. With this latest performance, KMX shares dropped by -20.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.04 for Carmax Inc [KMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.52, while it was recorded at 67.64 for the last single week of trading, and 73.66 for the last 200 days.

Carmax Inc [KMX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carmax Inc [KMX] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.78 and a Gross Margin at +8.61. Carmax Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.63.

Return on Total Capital for KMX is now -0.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carmax Inc [KMX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 340.56. Additionally, KMX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 328.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carmax Inc [KMX] managed to generate an average of $15,831 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 69.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.Carmax Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.67 and a Current Ratio set at 2.32.

Carmax Inc [KMX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carmax Inc go to 16.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Carmax Inc [KMX]

The top three institutional holders of KMX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in KMX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in KMX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.