Wall Street Analyst Initiated Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST]. What else is Wall St. saying

Upstart Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: UPST] loss -8.12% or -2.37 points to close at $26.80 with a heavy trading volume of 4461129 shares. The company report on October 16, 2023 at 5:34 PM that Upstart to Report Third Quarter 2023 Earnings on November 7, 2023.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, announced today that its third quarter fiscal year 2023 business and financial results will be released on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 after the market close. Upstart will host a conference call and live webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. Prior to the conference call, the third quarter 2023 earnings press release and investor presentation will be available on Upstart’s investor relations website at ir.upstart.com.

Live webcast. The live webcast will be accessible on Upstart’s investor relations website, ir.upstart.com, and an archived webcast of the conference call will be available after the conference call.

It opened the trading session at $28.62, the shares rose to $29.0399 and dropped to $26.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UPST points out that the company has recorded 69.94% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -124.64% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.30M shares, UPST reached to a volume of 4461129 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $23.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 3.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.08.

Trading performance analysis for UPST stock

Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.62. With this latest performance, UPST shares dropped by -6.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.63 for Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.99, while it was recorded at 27.96 for the last single week of trading, and 26.81 for the last 200 days.

Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.52 and a Gross Margin at +98.40. Upstart Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.90.

Return on Total Capital for UPST is now -6.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 161.68. Additionally, UPST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 159.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST] managed to generate an average of -$57,955 per employee.Upstart Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.31 and a Current Ratio set at 5.31.

Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Upstart Holdings Inc go to 30.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST]

The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in UPST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in UPST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.