Wall Street Analyst Initiated Danaher Corp. [DHR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Danaher Corp. [NYSE: DHR] loss -3.37% on the last trading session, reaching $204.80 price per share at the time. The company report on September 30, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Danaher Corporation Completes Separation of Veralto Corporation.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced today that it has completed the separation of its Environmental & Applied Solutions segment, through the spin-off of Veralto Corporation. Veralto will begin “regular way” trading on the New York Stock Exchange on October 2, 2023, under the symbol “VLTO.”.

“Today marks an exciting milestone for Danaher. The successful spin-off of Veralto as an independent company creates exceptional opportunities for both Danaher and Veralto to better serve their customers, deliver on their respective strategic priorities and create greater long-term shareholder value,” said Rainer M. Blair, Danaher President and Chief Executive Officer.

Danaher Corp. represents 728.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $151.21 billion with the latest information. DHR stock price has been found in the range of $204.73 to $210.19.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.05M shares, DHR reached a trading volume of 4346704 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Danaher Corp. [DHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHR shares is $248.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHR stock is a recommendation set at 1.63. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Danaher Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Danaher Corp. is set at 5.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHR in the course of the last twelve months was 21.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Danaher Corp. [DHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.37. With this latest performance, DHR shares dropped by -9.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.02 for Danaher Corp. [DHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 243.72, while it was recorded at 209.22 for the last single week of trading, and 246.71 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Danaher Corp. [DHR] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.63 and a Gross Margin at +60.21. Danaher Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.91.

Return on Total Capital for DHR is now 12.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Danaher Corp. [DHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.41. Additionally, DHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Danaher Corp. [DHR] managed to generate an average of $89,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Danaher Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.08.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Danaher Corp. go to -1.40%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Danaher Corp. [DHR]

The top three institutional holders of DHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DHR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DHR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.