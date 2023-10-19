Wall Street Analyst Initiated Copart, Inc. [CPRT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Copart, Inc. [NASDAQ: CPRT] loss -3.06% or -1.43 points to close at $45.23 with a heavy trading volume of 3668321 shares. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 7:03 AM that Copart Announces Investment in Heavy Equipment Auction Company Purple Wave.

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) a global leader in online auto auctions, today announced a new strategic investment and partnership with Purple Wave, Inc., an online offsite heavy equipment auction company.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

Founded in 2000, Purple Wave is a pioneer in the online equipment auction industry, facilitating the sale of construction, agriculture and fleet equipment directly from a seller’s location through its no-reserve auction platform on purplewave.com.

It opened the trading session at $46.39, the shares rose to $46.50 and dropped to $45.19, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CPRT points out that the company has recorded 15.86% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -68.27% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.83M shares, CPRT reached to a volume of 3668321 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Copart, Inc. [CPRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRT shares is $49.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Copart, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Copart, Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPRT in the course of the last twelve months was 51.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.29.

Trading performance analysis for CPRT stock

Copart, Inc. [CPRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.99. With this latest performance, CPRT shares gained by 1.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.13 for Copart, Inc. [CPRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.31, while it was recorded at 46.04 for the last single week of trading, and 40.32 for the last 200 days.

Copart, Inc. [CPRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Copart, Inc. [CPRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.42 and a Gross Margin at +44.44. Copart, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.99.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.55.

Copart, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.29 and a Current Ratio set at 6.37.

Copart, Inc. [CPRT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Copart, Inc. go to 22.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Copart, Inc. [CPRT]

The top three institutional holders of CPRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CPRT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CPRT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.