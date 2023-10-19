Wall Street Analyst Downgrade TPI Composites Inc [TPIC]. What else is Wall St. saying

TPI Composites Inc [NASDAQ: TPIC] closed the trading session at $2.13 on 10/18/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.11, while the highest price level was $2.69. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM that TPI Composites, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-844-825-9789, or for international callers, 1-412-317-5180. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 10182802. The replay will be available until November 9, 2023.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The stocks have a year to date performance of -78.94 percent and weekly performance of -21.22 percent. The stock has been moved at -83.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -31.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -79.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, TPIC reached to a volume of 2959752 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TPI Composites Inc [TPIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPIC shares is $10.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for TPI Composites Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TPI Composites Inc is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06.

TPIC stock trade performance evaluation

TPI Composites Inc [TPIC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.22. With this latest performance, TPIC shares dropped by -31.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.76 for TPI Composites Inc [TPIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.80, while it was recorded at 2.53 for the last single week of trading, and 9.52 for the last 200 days.

TPI Composites Inc [TPIC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TPI Composites Inc [TPIC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.30 and a Gross Margin at +0.83. TPI Composites Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.65.

Return on Total Capital for TPIC is now -3.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TPI Composites Inc [TPIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.15. Additionally, TPIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 266.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TPI Composites Inc [TPIC] managed to generate an average of -$4,115 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.55.TPI Composites Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.52 and a Current Ratio set at 1.54.

TPI Composites Inc [TPIC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TPIC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TPIC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TPIC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.