Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Lithium Americas Corp [NewCo] [LAC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) [NYSE: LAC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -10.33% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.24%. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Lithium Americas Closes Separation to Create Two Leading Lithium Companies.

“We look forward to seeing these two market-leading companies thrive independently,” said Jonathan Evans, President and CEO of Lithium Americas (NewCo) and former President and CEO of Lithium Americas. “The Separation offers investors two unique and highly focused pure-play lithium companies with world-class assets in our respective regions of operation.”.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.31 billion, with 135.03 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.77M shares, LAC stock reached a trading volume of 3711963 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lithium Americas Corp [NewCo] [LAC]:

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on Oct-19-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) is set at 1.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.14.

LAC Stock Performance Analysis:

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) [LAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.24.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.08. The present Moving Average recorded at 8.97 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Lithium Americas Corp [NewCo] Fundamentals:

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo)’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.13 and a Current Ratio set at 10.13.

Lithium Americas Corp [NewCo] [LAC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LAC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LAC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.