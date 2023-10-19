United Rentals, Inc. [URI] gain 20.80% so far this year. What now?

United Rentals, Inc. [NYSE: URI] traded at a low on 10/18/23, posting a -5.23 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $429.34. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 4:15 PM that United Rentals, Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call and Audio Webcast Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) will hold its third quarter 2023 conference call with Matt Flannery, chief executive officer, and Ted Grace, chief financial officer, on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call is available live by audio webcast at unitedrentals.com, where it will be archived until the next earnings call. The call is also accessible by dialing 800-420-1271 (international: 785-424-1222). The replay number for the call is 402-220-2572. The passcode for both the conference call and replay is 70041.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2882150 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of United Rentals, Inc. stands at 3.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.15%.

The market cap for URI stock reached $29.32 billion, with 69.36 million shares outstanding and 67.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 644.97K shares, URI reached a trading volume of 2882150 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for URI shares is $501.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on URI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for United Rentals, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Rentals, Inc. is set at 15.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for URI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for URI in the course of the last twelve months was 161.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.69.

United Rentals, Inc. [URI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.45. With this latest performance, URI shares dropped by -4.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.80 for United Rentals, Inc. [URI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 453.42, while it was recorded at 440.19 for the last single week of trading, and 417.69 for the last 200 days.

United Rentals, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.69 and a Current Ratio set at 0.74.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for URI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Rentals, Inc. go to 17.65%.

The top three institutional holders of URI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in URI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in URI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.