UBS slashes price target on Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR] – find out why.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [NYSE: SPR] closed the trading session at $21.16 on 10/18/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.82, while the highest price level was $22.09. The company report on October 18, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Spirit AeroSystems, Boeing Reach Agreement to Support Production Stability.

Memorandum of Agreement to enable production increases and enhance quality, predictability.

Spirit AeroSystems, Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPR] announced today that its subsidiary, Spirit AeroSystems Inc., entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with The Boeing Company. The agreement enables greater collaboration to achieve improved quality and higher deliveries in the future. “Boeing and Spirit will continue to work shoulder to shoulder to mitigate today’s operational challenges,” said Spirit AeroSystems.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -28.51 percent and weekly performance of 20.57 percent. The stock has been moved at -31.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 36.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -27.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.84M shares, SPR reached to a volume of 31542968 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPR shares is $25.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.57. With this latest performance, SPR shares gained by 36.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.61 for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.78, while it was recorded at 17.88 for the last single week of trading, and 27.71 for the last 200 days.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.37 and a Gross Margin at +1.16. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.85.

Return on Total Capital for SPR is now -6.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -543.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.58. Additionally, SPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 106.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR] managed to generate an average of -$29,926 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.76 and a Current Ratio set at 1.51.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SPR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SPR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.