Treasure Global Inc [TGL] moved up 39.42: Why It’s Important

Treasure Global Inc [NASDAQ: TGL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 39.42% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 127.39%. The company report on October 18, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Treasure Global Inc Unveils Ground-breaking AI Robot for TikTok Live Commerce, Revolutionizing E-commerce Experience.

ZCITY’s Innovative Technology Acquire an Artificial Intelligence Technology of Tencent Sets the Stage for Game-Changing TikTok Partnership.

Over the last 12 months, TGL stock dropped by -78.25%.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.79 million, with 17.90 million shares outstanding and 10.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 475.11K shares, TGL stock reached a trading volume of 82609487 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Treasure Global Inc [TGL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Treasure Global Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11.

TGL Stock Performance Analysis:

Treasure Global Inc [TGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 127.39. With this latest performance, TGL shares gained by 67.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.25 for Treasure Global Inc [TGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3297, while it was recorded at 0.2914 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1543 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Treasure Global Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Treasure Global Inc [TGL] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.75 and a Gross Margin at +0.75. Treasure Global Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.90.

Treasure Global Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.87 and a Current Ratio set at 0.93.

Treasure Global Inc [TGL] Institutonal Ownership Details

