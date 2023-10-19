Terex Corp. [TEX] Is Currently -9.48 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Terex Corp. [NYSE: TEX] loss -9.48% or -5.14 points to close at $49.09 with a heavy trading volume of 3165206 shares. The company report on October 17, 2023 at 4:11 PM that Terex Announces Leadership Succession Plan.

John L. Garrison, Jr. to retire as Chairman and CEO effective January 1, 2024.

Simon Meester, current President Terex Aerial Work Platforms, named next CEO.

It opened the trading session at $49.66, the shares rose to $50.88 and dropped to $47.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TEX points out that the company has recorded 7.25% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -52.26% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 819.80K shares, TEX reached to a volume of 3165206 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Terex Corp. [TEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEX shares is $68.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEX stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Terex Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Terex Corp. is set at 2.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEX in the course of the last twelve months was 12.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.02.

Trading performance analysis for TEX stock

Terex Corp. [TEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.50. With this latest performance, TEX shares dropped by -16.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.75 for Terex Corp. [TEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.34, while it was recorded at 53.17 for the last single week of trading, and 53.50 for the last 200 days.

Terex Corp. [TEX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Terex Corp. [TEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.77 and a Gross Margin at +19.96. Terex Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.80.

Return on Total Capital for TEX is now 22.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Terex Corp. [TEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.20. Additionally, TEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Terex Corp. [TEX] managed to generate an average of $32,280 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.48.Terex Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.02 and a Current Ratio set at 2.07.

Terex Corp. [TEX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Terex Corp. go to 13.90%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Terex Corp. [TEX]

