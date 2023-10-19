Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc [SNDX] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $30

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: SNDX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.80% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.51%. The company report on October 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that on October 1, 2023 the Company granted inducement awards to purchase up to 121,150 shares of common stock to eight new employees under the Company’s 2023 Inducement Plan. The stock options will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date and 1/48th of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months, subject to the employee’s continued service relationship with Syndax through the applicable vesting dates.

Over the last 12 months, SNDX stock dropped by -50.21%. The one-year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 65.73. The average equity rating for SNDX stock is currently 1.18, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $826.12 million, with 68.11 million shares outstanding and 64.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, SNDX stock reached a trading volume of 3102364 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc [SNDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNDX shares is $34.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.87 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.74.

SNDX Stock Performance Analysis:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc [SNDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.51. With this latest performance, SNDX shares dropped by -30.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.07 for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc [SNDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.29, while it was recorded at 12.15 for the last single week of trading, and 20.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for SNDX is now -33.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc [SNDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.25. Additionally, SNDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc [SNDX] managed to generate an average of -$1,395,682 per employee.Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.56 and a Current Ratio set at 13.56.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc [SNDX] Institutonal Ownership Details

