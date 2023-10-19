Six Flags Entertainment Corp [SIX] Is Currently -2.51 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Six Flags Entertainment Corp [NYSE: SIX] price plunged by -2.51 percent to reach at -$0.53. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Six Flags Unleashes Horrifying New Haunted Houses Inspired by Two Truly Terrifying Movies – The Conjuring, and Saw X.

30 Years of Six Flags Fright Fest Proves Theme Park Fans are Dying for Chilling Thrills.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX), the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of water parks in North America, launches the 30th season of Six Flags Fright Fest with all-new haunted houses inspired by iconic horror movies, The Conjuring, opening in New Jersey and California, and Saw X, opening in 4 parks across the U.S. In addition, fifteen Six Flags parks in the US, Canada and Mexico are scaring guests with dozens of immersive experiences, spooky mazes, live shows, themed food and beverage offerings and of course, trick-or-treating.

A sum of 2437680 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.76M shares. Six Flags Entertainment Corp shares reached a high of $20.73 and dropped to a low of $20.33 until finishing in the latest session at $20.57.

The one-year SIX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.53. The average equity rating for SIX stock is currently 2.15, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Six Flags Entertainment Corp [SIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIX shares is $31.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Six Flags Entertainment Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Six Flags Entertainment Corp is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIX in the course of the last twelve months was 10.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.37.

SIX Stock Performance Analysis:

Six Flags Entertainment Corp [SIX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.25. With this latest performance, SIX shares dropped by -12.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.64 for Six Flags Entertainment Corp [SIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.87, while it was recorded at 21.02 for the last single week of trading, and 25.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Six Flags Entertainment Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Six Flags Entertainment Corp [SIX] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.92 and a Gross Margin at +39.86. Six Flags Entertainment Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.02.

Return on Total Capital for SIX is now 16.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.56. Additionally, SIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 159.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 95.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Six Flags Entertainment Corp [SIX] managed to generate an average of $75,123 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Six Flags Entertainment Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.37 and a Current Ratio set at 0.44.

SIX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Six Flags Entertainment Corp go to 6.07%.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp [SIX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SIX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SIX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SIX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.