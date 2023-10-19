Raymond James lifts Harmonic, Inc. [HLIT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Harmonic, Inc. [NASDAQ: HLIT] traded at a high on 10/18/23, posting a 1.83 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.60. The company report on October 17, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Harmonic Extends Lead in Virtualized Broadband.

Enhanced cOS Platform Includes Powerful Array of New Capabilities Spanning DOCSIS 3.1, DOCSIS 4.0 and 10G Fiber.

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that its virtualized cOS™ broadband platform, previously known as CableOS®, now offers a rich array of next-generation capabilities that further extend its unique market-leading position. These capabilities include unified DOCSIS 4.0, BoostD 3.1, simplified timing synchronization for DAA, hitless software upgrades, integrated Profile Management Application (PMA) intelligence, and significantly reduced data center power consumption.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2900675 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Harmonic, Inc. stands at 7.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.02%.

The market cap for HLIT stock reached $1.19 billion, with 109.87 million shares outstanding and 109.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, HLIT reached a trading volume of 2900675 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Harmonic, Inc. [HLIT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLIT shares is $18.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLIT stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Harmonic, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harmonic, Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

How has HLIT stock performed recently?

Harmonic, Inc. [HLIT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.98. With this latest performance, HLIT shares gained by 9.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.02 for Harmonic, Inc. [HLIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.98, while it was recorded at 10.23 for the last single week of trading, and 13.63 for the last 200 days.

Harmonic, Inc. [HLIT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harmonic, Inc. [HLIT] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.90 and a Gross Margin at +48.67. Harmonic, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.51.

Return on Total Capital for HLIT is now 10.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Harmonic, Inc. [HLIT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.55. Additionally, HLIT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Harmonic, Inc. [HLIT] managed to generate an average of $21,031 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Harmonic, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.76 and a Current Ratio set at 1.15.

Earnings analysis for Harmonic, Inc. [HLIT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harmonic, Inc. go to 19.40%.

Insider trade positions for Harmonic, Inc. [HLIT]

